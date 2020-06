EMBED >More News Videos A line of police separated Black Lives Matter supporters and a smaller group of counter-protesters during a demonstration in Huntington Beach.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- In San Pedro, a large unity march was held on Saturday that included the police.It was organized by City Councilman Joe Buscaino, the Los Angeles Police Department and the NAACP.LAPD officers joined a diverse crowd of community members as they marched from the Harbor Division police station to the San Pedro Municipal Building. Some brought their children.They called for healing and action against injustice.Organizers described the march as a good step in the right direction.