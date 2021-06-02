Firefighters extinguish dramatic fire at Universal Studios theme park

Firefighters responded to the park in Universal City about midnight and were able to quickly get the flames under control, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A witness recorded cellphone video that showed a column of thick black smoke and massive flames raging before they were extinguished.
The cause of the fire was under investigation and no injuries were reported.
On June 1, 2008, a fire destroyed the park's "King Kong'' attraction and master recordings of songs by Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Chuck Berry and Aretha Franklin.
City News Service contributed to this report.