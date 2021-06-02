Firefighters extinguish dramatic fire at Universal Studios theme park

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters extinguish dramatic fire at Universal Studios theme park

UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire damaged a portion of Universal Studios amusement park before being extinguished by firefighters overnight Tuesday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the park in Universal City about midnight and were able to quickly get the flames under control, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A witness recorded cellphone video that showed a column of thick black smoke and massive flames raging before they were extinguished.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and no injuries were reported.

On June 1, 2008, a fire destroyed the park's "King Kong'' attraction and master recordings of songs by Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Chuck Berry and Aretha Franklin.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
universal citylos angeles countytheme parkamusement ridelos angeles county fire departmentfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News