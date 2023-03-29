The University of California has unveiled its first-ever system wide admissions guarantee for qualified student applicants.

UC to offer systemwide admissions guarantee for transfer students who meet certain criteria

In order to receive the guarantee, community college students would need to complete a new set of general education courses, according to the LA Times.

The applicants would also have to complete specific coursework needed for UC majors and earn a minimum GPA.

Those not admitted to the school of their choice would be offered a spot at UC Santa Cruz, Merced or Riverside.

UC officials say the goal is to simplify the transfer path for students coming from community colleges, so students don't take more courses than needed.