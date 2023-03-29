WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

UC to offer systemwide admissions guarantee for transfer students who meet certain criteria

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 3:08PM
UC to offer criteria based admissions guarantee for transfer students
EMBED <>More Videos

The University of California has unveiled its first-ever system wide admissions guarantee for qualified student applicants.

The University of California has unveiled its first-ever system wide admissions guarantee for qualified student applicants.

In order to receive the guarantee, community college students would need to complete a new set of general education courses, according to the LA Times.

The applicants would also have to complete specific coursework needed for UC majors and earn a minimum GPA.

Those not admitted to the school of their choice would be offered a spot at UC Santa Cruz, Merced or Riverside.

UC officials say the goal is to simplify the transfer path for students coming from community colleges, so students don't take more courses than needed.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW