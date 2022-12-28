Security guard killed in shooting outside student apartment complex near USC, police say

UNIVERSITY PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security guard for an off-campus apartment complex was shot and killed early Wednesday morning outside the student residential building located less than a mile from the USC campus, police said.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in front of the Lorenzo student apartments in the 300 block of West Adams Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Lorenzo's website describes the facility as "an upscale student housing community near USC."

The victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, said LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett.

A man described as person of interest was detained after police said he was found in possession of a gun. That man was being questioned by detectives but no arrest was immediately announced.

The shooting was possibly prompted by a dispute over trespassing, Rabbett said.

"The security guard, to my knowledge, was not armed and did not shoot," the lieutenant told reporters.

Several yellow evidence markers were seen on the sidewalk where the shooting occurred. Investigators looking to obtain any surveillance video that may have captured relevant footage.

Metro E Line (Expo) light-rail service was temporarily suspended after the incident, the agency said on Twitter. A bus shuttle was offered between the Pico and Jefferson/USC stations. The E Line service was expected to resume sometime after 8 a.m.