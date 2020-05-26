Suspect considered 'dangerous' wanted in connection with murder of woman in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect they consider dangerous and is wanted in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Upland.

Police on Thursday morning responded to a businesses complex in the 800 block of west 9th Street for a "suspected homicide investigation" of the woman, according to the Upland Police Department. Autopsy results are pending to determine the cause of death.

Caleb Michael Mendez, who has an outstanding warrant for his arrest, has been identified as a suspect in the investigation. The public is asked not to contact or approach him. If he is seen, police urge people to call 911.

It's unclear whether Mendez knew the victim.

Meanwhile, police in neighboring Ontario were conducting their own death investigation. On May 19, just a few days before, an adult woman was found dead near the 900 block of W. Mission Boulevard.

Authorities say there isn't any clear indication that the two incidents are related.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uplandsan bernardino countymurderhomicide investigationwoman killeddead body
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Garcetti opens coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium
LA County to consider plan to let certain cities reopen faster
White woman in NYC calls police on black man over dog leash
Arleta household shattered after COVID-19 kills 2 family members
IE reopens places of worship after new rules released
California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume
Free dry cleaning in Sherman Oaks for those with upcoming interviews
Show More
Orange County to begin posting COVID-19 recovery data
Suspect arrested after posting racist flyers on Bay Area homes, officials say
Apparent burglar shot, killed after breaking into Hesperia home
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
See list of emergency cooling centers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News