Suspect considered 'dangerous' wanted in connection with murder of woman in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect they consider dangerous and is wanted in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Upland.Police on Thursday morning responded to a businesses complex in the 800 block of west 9th Street for a "suspected homicide investigation" of the woman, according to the Upland Police Department. Autopsy results are pending to determine the cause of death.Caleb Michael Mendez, who has an outstanding warrant for his arrest, has been identified as a suspect in the investigation. The public is asked not to contact or approach him. If he is seen, police urge people to call 911.It's unclear whether Mendez knew the victim.Meanwhile, police in neighboring Ontario were conducting their own death investigation. On May 19, just a few days before, an adult woman was found dead near the 900 block of W. Mission Boulevard.Authorities say there isn't any clear indication that the two incidents are related.