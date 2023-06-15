UPS to install air conditioning in all vehicles as strike threat looms

Shipping giant UPS has reached a deal with the Teamsters union to install air conditioning in its entire fleet of delivery vehicles.
This comes as union members are conducting a nationwide strike authorization vote.
The results will be announced on Friday.
A strike could be devastating for both the company and the overall economy.
Air conditioning in trucks was a major issue in the discussions. Union members say temperatures can exceed 120 degrees in the cargo areas of those trucks.
Last year, a 24-year-old UPS driver from Downey died on a hot summer day while delivering packages in Pasadena.
