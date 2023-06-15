WATCH LIVE

UPS to install air conditioning in all vehicles as strike threat looms

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, June 15, 2023 1:03AM
UPS has agreed to install air conditioning in its trucks, a major issue in ongoing contract negotiations.

Shipping giant UPS has reached a deal with the Teamsters union to install air conditioning in its entire fleet of delivery vehicles.

This comes as union members are conducting a nationwide strike authorization vote.

The results will be announced on Friday.

A strike could be devastating for both the company and the overall economy.

Air conditioning in trucks was a major issue in the discussions. Union members say temperatures can exceed 120 degrees in the cargo areas of those trucks.

Last year, a 24-year-old UPS driver from Downey died on a hot summer day while delivering packages in Pasadena.

