Christmas shipping deadlines 2023: When's the last day to send packages?

CHICAGO -- Did you get that little postcard in the mail with reminders about shipping deadlines for Christmas?
Here are recommended holiday 2023 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time.
For Dec. 23 delivery
Tuesday, Dec. 19 via UPS 3 Day Select
Wednesday, Dec. 20 via UPS 2nd Day Air
Thursday, Dec. 21 via UPS Next Day Air
For more details on shipping to Canada, Mexico and other destinations, see the year-end holiday shipping schedule click here.
For delivery by Dec. 25
USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 16
First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) - Dec. 16
Priority Mail - Dec. 18
Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20
Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses.