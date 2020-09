EMBED >More News Videos Authorities released images of two drug boat busts off the San Diego coast over the weekend that led to the arrest of six people and seizure of over 500 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 900 pounds of marijuana.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Authorities released images of a huge cache of drugs that were seized by the U.S. Coast Guard in the last two months.In all, 26,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth $390 million were seized.Crews were expected to offload the drugs in San Diego Thursday morning.The drugs were seized from alleged smugglers during 13 busts in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.