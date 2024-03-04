Race to fill California's second Senate seat heats up as Election Day looms

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The race to fill California's second Senate seat is heating up ahead of the primary election on Tuesday.

Newcomer and former Dodger Steve Garvey is practically in a deadlock tie with leading Democrat Adam Schiff.

Schiff is attempting to boost Garvey's profile who would be a much easier opponent in the general election. Schiff joined his fellow Democratic contenders for the Senate race on the campaign trail over the weekend.

Schiff told the crowd at a meet-and-greet in Orange on Saturday that getting out the vote is more important than ever.

"People are looking for someone in the Senate that can lead in the really big fights, that will defend our democracy but also who knows how to get things done and knows how to deliver on affordable housing, on affordable childcare, who has a record of bringing back resources to the Golden State," Schiff said.

The latest polls show Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey, running neck and neck at 25% and 27% respectively. Katie Porter is trailing with 19%, followed by Barbara Lee with 8%.

Katie Porter took her 18-year-old son Luke to vote for the first time in Irvine. The U.S. Senate candidate also cast her ballot in the early voting process. She said the low voter turnout makes it hard to believe the polling numbers.

"If they want to see Washington change, then they need to send people to Washington to do things differently. I'm the only Democratic elected official running in this race who's never taken corporate pact money. That makes me different. My vote is not for sale," said Porter.

Leading Republican candidate Steve Garvey didn't have any scheduled events Saturday. Barbara Lee joined the other top Democratic candidates in Orange County, hosting a get-out-the-vote rally in Irvine.

"I don't need on-the-job training on any single issue. I will hit the ground running and I will fight for every single person in California to make life better for everyone, and I will work to challenge the systems in this county," Lee said.

With such low voter turnout this go-around, all of the candidates hope that more people will make their voices heard, and head to the ballot box come Election Day.