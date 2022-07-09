south los angeles

Pete Buttigieg takes first ride on Expo/Crenshaw K Line in South LA set to open in fall

When it's open, riders will be able to take public transportation from there to Inglewood, SoFi Stadium and LAX.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took a test ride on the new K Line Thursday afternoon that's scheduled to open later this year.

The K Line is the latest light rail line to be built in the area, connecting the Crenshaw and Leimert Park neighborhoods to the rest of the subway lines.



"Whether you're riding the line to work or whether you're driving on roads that'll be less congested or whether - for first time ever - you'll be able to take transit to fly out of LAX," said Buttigieg. "It's a big deal."

The K Line will be a big boost to local businesses.

The hope and goal is to make it easier for people to visit and shop along the stops.

"Stations like these are also essential that we have an equitable system, which works to increase access to underserved communities." said Paul Holland Smith with Metro Youth Council. "It is my hope that this will increase visibility to this community, but also give access to the surrounding areas."

When the Expo/Crenshaw K Line station is complete, riders will be able to take public transportation from there to Inglewood and SoFi Stadium.

Plus, it can take you all the way to LAX.

"This is an investment in good public transit that will bring new businesses and housing and economic development right here," said Buttigieg. "That's so important because it's so important than just shaping somebody's journey. It's shaping the opportunities of that starting point and ending post too."

The goal is for the station to open in the fall, but officials told Eyewitness News it could be before the holiday season kicks in.

