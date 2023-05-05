2 USC journalism students covering NFL Draft accused of stealing jerseys from event

Eric Lambkins II and Jude Ocañas were taken into custody while boarding a plane back to Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two journalism students at USC who were covering the NFL Draft last week have been accused of stealing jerseys from the event.

Investigators say they stole more than $1,000 worth of jerseys from the NFL Draft event in Kansas City.

Police said Lambkins and Ocañas were caught on surveillance video entering rooms they didn't have access to, including the "Talent Waiting Room" and the "Nike Room," court documents said.

According to a report published by USC Annenberg Media, the two students are reporters The Talk of Troy, a student-led sports podcast.

The report says the two students were charged with second-degree theft and first-degree trespassing and have since returned to campus.

USC said it's cooperating with authorities in the investigation.