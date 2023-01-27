Explosion at USC science building prompts evacuation; 1 person treated for possible injuries

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was evaluated for possible injuries after an explosion on the University of Southern California campus Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened at 4 p.m. in a three-story science building on 923 Bloom Walk. Los Angeles firefighters said one person - who was not identified - is being evaluated, though it's unclear if he or she was seriously injured.

Firefighters are currently evacuating everyone out of the building. They confirm there is no active fire underway.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the explosion.

The LAFD HazMat team is heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.