5 people injured after food truck explodes in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were injured, two critically, when a food truck exploded Saturday in Whittier, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:16 a.m. to the 6700 block of Greenleaf Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

All five victims were rushed to the hospital. Two people suffered critical injuries while two others suffered moderate injuries. One person suffered only minor injuries.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to the county fire department, it appears to have been a propane explosion.

The scene has since been cleared. The Whittier Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.