USC gynecologist facing more sexual abuse accusations

Another woman came forward to accuse former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall of sexual abuse and harassment.After investing three years of her hard work, Eliana Vivier graduated from USC's Gould School of Law. But when it was time to put up her diploma on the wall, she hesitated.After reading an L.A. Times article about Tyndall, who was at one point the only gynecologist readily available at USC's student health center, she realized that he had sexually abused her on three occasions."How could you not be surprised that an institution such as USC allowed this kind of behavior and sexual misconduct by one of their physicians?" Vivier said. "How could you not be surprised that they allowed that to happen for over a decade? That's shocking."Vivier said that Tyndall performed slow and intense inspections of her body as well as making inappropriate remarks during the examinations.She didn't tell anyone but her mother what had happened to her at the time.