Lawyers called for California's attorney general to investigate USC and its involvement over the sex abuse scandal surrounding former gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall as more victims came forward Thursday.

The University of Southern California announced Friday that it has reached a $215 million class-action lawsuit settlement "in principle" to compensate students who received health services from Dr. George Tyndall, a former campus gynecologist who has been accused by nearly 100 women of sexual abuse.The settlement was reached in collaboration with the plaintiffs' counsel, USC interim president Wanda Austin said in an open letter addressed to the "USC community.""By doing so, we hope that we can help our community move collectively toward reconciliation," Austin said. "I regret that any student ever felt uncomfortable, unsafe, or mistreated in any way as a result of the actions of a university employee."According to the statement, all former students who received health service from Tyndall will receive $2,500. Those who are willing to provide further details about their experience may be eligible for up to $250,000 in additional compensation.