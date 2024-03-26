Steven Spielberg, USC honor Holocaust survivor who was on Schindler's List

Steven Spielberg was on hand as USC honored Celina Biniaz, one of the last living survivors who were rescued from the Holocaust by Schindler's List.

Steven Spielberg was on hand as USC honored Celina Biniaz, one of the last living survivors who were rescued from the Holocaust by Schindler's List.

Steven Spielberg was on hand as USC honored Celina Biniaz, one of the last living survivors who were rescued from the Holocaust by Schindler's List.

Steven Spielberg was on hand as USC honored Celina Biniaz, one of the last living survivors who were rescued from the Holocaust by Schindler's List.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Steven Spielberg was on hand as USC honored one of the last living survivors who were rescued from the Holocaust by Schindler's List.

The USC Shoah Foundation - founded by the filmmaker after the release of his film "Schindler's List" - honored Celina Biniaz.

"Oskar Schindler saved my life by adding my name and that of my parents to the list of workers who were to be protected from the Nazi deportation," Biniaz recalled. "And 50 years later you Steven recorded my life by giving me back my voice."

The foundation preserves the history of the Holocaust and records the stories of survivors.

"These 56,000 testimonies that we have recorded are invaluable in teaching new generations what survivors have intoned for 80 years - never again. Never again," Spielberg said.

Biniaz was awarded the university's highest honor, the USC Medallion, given to those who have made extraordinary contributions to the school. Biniaz is only the fourth recipient in the honor's history.

"This is the same medallion warn by the president at commencement and on the most important of our occasions," said USC president Carol Folt. "So now, whenever I put it on, I'm actually going to be feeling very much that I carry your spirit with me and a memory of this beautiful, beautiful day."