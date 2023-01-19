USC renames field after 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix

University of Southern California is renaming of one of their fields in honor of 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Allyson Felix, the most decorated U.S. Track and Field athlete in Olympic history, has certainly earned many awards and accolades throughout her career. To add one more, the University of Southern California just announced the renaming of one of their fields in her honor.

"When President Folt gave me that news, she really emphasized that it was due to character and integrity and wanting the students to see that," said Felix, 11-time Olympic medalist. "To me, just that the university would celebrate that, just really speaks volumes of what's important here."

It's an honor that is usually reserved for donors, but Felix, a USC alumna, has been a champion off the track as an advocate for women's rights and other athletes of color. She's also been a frequent collaborator with the university, even giving the commencement speech in 2022.

"It's not only her accomplishments on the track, but as a mom, as a business leader, as an innovator, as a competitor, she just represents all that's right about leadership and athletics," said Mike Bohn, the Director of Athletics at USC.

"In every way, she embodies so much of what all Trojans want to be and see as important," said Dr. Carol Folt, President of USC. "So being able to have her name on this field, I think will just mean the world to so many Trojans."

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Felix used to walk the campus as a young girl. The Allyson Felix Field is home to not only the men's and women's track teams but also groups such as ROTC, the Trojan Marching Band and other recreational sports. Now other students and other young people will walk past the field and hopefully be inspired when they see her name.

"I chose not to give up," Felix said. "To keep pushing and keep fighting and had a lot of support and so, I would just say to set your goals really high and go after them."

A formal celebration honoring Felix will be held in April.

