Usher to perform at Inglewood's Intuit Dome as part of 'Past Present Future' tour

After conquering Las Vegas, Usher is officially taking his show on the road -- including a stop at Inglewood's Intuit Dome.

After conquering Las Vegas, Usher is officially taking his show on the road -- including a stop at Inglewood's Intuit Dome.

After conquering Las Vegas, Usher is officially taking his show on the road -- including a stop at Inglewood's Intuit Dome.

After conquering Las Vegas, Usher is officially taking his show on the road -- including a stop at Inglewood's Intuit Dome.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- After conquering Las Vegas, Usher is officially taking his show on the road -- including a stop at Inglewood's Intuit Dome.

Tickets for Usher's 24-city U.S. tour, titled "Past Present Future," went on sale Monday morning.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C. It will make stops in Boston, New York City, Dallas and Chicago, among other major cities.

Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday at Allegiant Stadium drew acclaim and included guest appearances by such stars as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea married in Las Vegas just hours after the R &B superstar's headline appearance at the big game, according to officials and documents. The officiant who wed the pair is known to dress as an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, have been together since 2019 and have two young daughters.

Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea got married in Las Vegas after Usher's halftime performance at the Super Bowl.

Usher recently ended a two-year Las Vegas Strip residency where he performed "Usher: My Way" at the Park MGM. He just released his first solo album in eight years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.