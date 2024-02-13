Usher, longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea got married after Super Bowl halftime show

LAS VEGAS -- Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea are married.

The two tied the knot in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, after Usher performed at the Super Bowl, according to a certificate of marriage obtained by CNN.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," a representative for the singer told CNN in a statement. "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

The couple share a daughter Sovereign Bo, born in 2020, and a son, Sire Castrello, born in 2021. Usher also shares his sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

The singer headlined Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, where he sang a 13-minute mashup of his hits, including "Caught Up." In November, the singer told CNN he had "worked my entire life" to be ready for the Super Bowl.

"I'll be celebrating a multitude of things. I'm celebrating the places I've gone. I'm celebrating the inspirations. I'm celebrating the music," he said. "I'm celebrating the dance. I'm celebrating the idea of this momentous moment for all the entertainers who played it before and how they managed to bring the world together."

The Kansas City Chiefs' overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers averaged 123.4 million viewers, breaking Super Bowl viewership records.

CNN's Sarah Engel and Lisa France contributed to this story.



