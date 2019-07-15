Gas company worker killed, 15 people injured in explosion at Murrieta home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5397538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An explosion and fire leveled a house in Murrieta.

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- A gas company worker was killed and at least one person remains missing after an explosion and fire leveled a home in Murrieta, officials say.Officials say 15 people were also treated for injuries following the incident.SoCal Gas says one employee was killed in the explosion and another was transported to the hospital with injuries.A company spokesman says one occupant of the home also remains unaccounted for."Today SoCalGas crews responded to reports of a damaged natural gas line & shortly after our crews arrived, there was an explosion," SoCalGas wrote on Twitter. "Sadly, one of our employees was fatally injured and others harmed. Our thoughts are with the families & first responders impacted."Authorities were first called to the home in the 23500 block of Wooden Horse Trail just before 11 a.m. on a report of a gas line rupture. Firefighters responded and SoCalGas was on the scene by 11:23 a.m., fire officials said.The explosion was reported at 12:10 p.m.Additional firefighting units and paramedics were called in as the house burst into flames and heavy smoke poured into the sky.Firefighters treated and transported 15 people to local hospitals, according to Murrieta deputy fire chief David Lantzer.Clinton Keith Road was closed from Smith Ranch to Nutmeg.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.