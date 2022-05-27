Texas tragedy brings calls for gun control legislation

You have to be 21 or older to buy a gun and the process includes a background check and a waiting period.

Convicted felons and persons who suffer from mental illness are not allowed to own a gun.

California's red flag law allows people to ask for a restraining order to remove guns from those who are potentially dangerous.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is bringing the call for new national gun laws.Siri Kaufman survived the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018."The shootings can happen anywhere as long as we let people get guns without background checks," she said.In Washington D.C. on Thursday, a rally was held demanding Congress to act now.It would take 10 Senate Republicans to move forward any legislation.California Sen. Alex Padilla spoke at the rally."We know the answer. You've heard it: An assault weapons ban," he said. "Advanced background checks, get rid of large capacity magazines, red flag laws."The shooter in Texas used an AR-15 assault-style weapon he bought when he turned 18.California bans most assault weapons."We've had that in California for three decades, we need that at the federal level," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "Other states don't have a ban on assault weapons. It's been held to be constitutional."These are some of California gun laws."You can go to court, and with due process, have the gun removed from that person's hand temporarily, that is not something that is in all other states and not the same type at the federal level either," said Bonta.The California Senate passed a gun control bill that allows people to sue those who make or sell ghost guns or illegal assault weapons.Lawmakers said there will be more gun bills in the next few weeks.