Rialto residents have fire concerns for areas of vacant land overgrown with weeds, dry brush

Residents of the city of Rialto are concerned after months of record precipitation across parts of Southern California, acres and acres of vacant land has become overgrown with weeds, grasses and dry brush.

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- After months of record precipitation across parts of Southern California, acres and acres of vacant land has become overgrown with weeds, grasses and dry brush.

It's a concern for residents in the city of Rialto, especially those living near the old El Rancho Verde golf course that closed during the Great Recession. Over the years, some of the grass has grown several feet high.

"This can't stay like this," said Valere Pound, whose backyard abuts the old golf course. "Whoever's responsible for this needs to clean it up."

But the old golf course is only one area of concern in the city of Rialto. Rialto fire chief Brian Park said there are over 500 vacant parcels of land in the city that need to be checked.

"Our goal was to get out early this year, and make contact with all of our stakeholders," Park said.

Weed abatement teams are already in action across the city.

Property owners were sent notices over a month ago advising them to clear their properties of weeds and dry brush. If they're unable to take action themselves, contractors will take action themselves. Property owners will be responsible for the cost of cleaning their property.

"It really does take a village; with the business owners, the residents, building owners, Caltrans, flood control, and the school board. We really need stakeholder involvement to create the buffer zone and reduce the risk of overgrown weeds and debris."

Valere Pound informed Eyewitness News that weed abatement teams were clearing dry grass from the old golf course later that afternoon. Pound hopes it's enough to prevent a disaster.

"A good wind, and a little spark; you know we're all going be in a big mess out here."