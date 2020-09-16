Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine trials report promising results

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the front-runners in the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine is reporting hopeful news.

Pfizer says its vaccine is proving to be safe during phase three trials.

RELATED: Oxford, AstraZeneca to resume coronavirus vaccine trial after pause due to patient's reported side-effect

About 6,000 participants have complained of side effects, but all of those were minor and included headaches and sore arms.

Pfizer is studying more than 44,000 people of all ages. This in an increase from 30,000 that they announced on Saturday.

RELATED: US says it plans to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans


The data they released on Tuesday shows that this decision was made because of the safety of the first phase of testing.

According to the study, "These results support selection of the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate for Phase 2/3 largescale safety and efficacy evaluation, currently underway."
The company expects to have data on the effectiveness of the vaccine in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicclinical trialscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
Health secretary explains when we could see COVID-19 vaccine
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
CORONAVIRUS
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
Live COVID briefings from local and state officials
Ongoing closure of Disneyland taking toll on Anaheim economy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Investigators have leads in search for Compton deputies shooting suspect
Lynwood city manager removed after comment on Compton shooting
Mount Wilson Observatory spared from Bobcat Fire for now
OC schools cleared to reopen starting Tuesday
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
Live COVID briefings from local and state officials
COVID: Maine wedding linked to deaths of 7 people
Show More
Crews battle massive building fire in South LA
Armed carjacking suspect in custody after massive search in Lynwood
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Nancy Pelosi agrees to bring Vanessa Guillen bill to floor
More TOP STORIES News