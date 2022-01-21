Travel

Essential travelers coming to US by land or ferry required to be fully vaccinated starting Saturday

The US will require essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Biden administration in early November opened its borders with Canada and Mexico to nonessential travelers who are fully vaccinated, implementing rules similar to those that had been announced for international air passengers.

DHS said last fall that it would extend the requirement to essential travelers, who had been allowed to cross into the US over the course of the pandemic, in early January.

"Starting on January 22, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our Northern and Southern borders be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be prepared to show related proof of vaccination," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Thursday.

"These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy," he added.

American citizens and permanent residents do not need to show proof of vaccination if entering via land or ferry. Covid-19 tests are not required.

Foreigners, however, must attest to being vaccinated and be prepared to show proof.
