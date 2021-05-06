entertainment

Global Citizen's VAX LIVE concert reunites the world and raises vaccine awareness

By
VAX LIVE concert reunites the world

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From royalty to rock stars, celebrities united for Global Citizen's Vax Live: a concert to reunite the world at SoFi Stadium.

The star-studded concert hosted by Selena Gomez, which will air on ABC7 on Saturday night, was taped last weekend and was the first large-scale music event held for a COVID-19 compliant audience of fully vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers.

"What tonight does is that it demonstrates that if you take the vaccine that life can start to feel more normal again," Global Citizen's CEO Hugh Evans told On The Red Carpet. "That's why we've got 27,000 people coming and these are heroic healthcare workers," Evans added.

With messages from his Holiness Pope Francis, to President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and with appearances by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Ben Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, JLo, H.E.R, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, Sean Penn and many others, overall $53.8 million was raised by philanthropists and the private sector in commitments to vaccine procurement, medical tools and supplies.

"It feels good just to be around other people," Brian Tyler and ER nurse said.

Not only was this the first large-scale music event in over a year, but it was also the first time members of the general public were admitted to the brand new SoFi Stadium.

"It's beautiful here and I am so excited to see live music," Beth Meyers told On The Red Carpet.

Global Citizen's Vax Live: a concert to reunite the world will air on Saturday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT. Watch it on this ABC station, on this page or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
