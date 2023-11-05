Caught on video: Hit-and-run driver barrels onto sidewalk, hitting group of people in Valencia

Several people were injured when a hit-and-run driver barreled onto the sidewalk and collided into a large group of pedestrians in a frightening incident caught on video in Valencia.

VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- Several people were injured when a hit-and-run driver barreled onto the sidewalk and collided into a large group of people in a frightening incident caught on video in Valencia.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Town Center Drive outside the Valencia Town Center, according to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station.

The footage shows a white SUV erratically driving onto the curb as the group of people ran to dodge the oncoming vehicle. The car then backed up and fled the scene.

"Me and my friends were just hanging out at that area there, when a drunk driver decided to do some donuts... she did one turnaround where it pretty much wasn't too successful," said witness Erik. "I guess she did another one and that one actually made impact. It luckily did not hit too many people but a lot of people were in the way getting knocked down."

At least six people suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses, but a key piece of evidence was left behind: the car's front bumper and license plate.

Authorities say two women were later taken into custody. It's unclear what charges they will face.