Student stabbed with pencil during fight with fellow student at Valencia High, authorities say

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A student was stabbed with a pencil and hospitalized after an altercation with a fellow student at Valencia High School Friday morning, officials said.

Law enforcement and paramedics arrived to the campus after the incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it received a call of someone who was "punctured in the side" with a pencil.

The stabbing happened when two students got into an altercation on campus, according to a statement from Valencia High.

Both students were injured and transported to receive medical care. Further details surrounding their injuries and condition is unknown.

A lockdown was issued while first responders were at the school. School officials later lifted the lockdown, citing no threat to the campus.

Counselors were made available to provide support to students.