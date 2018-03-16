VALLEJO GONE GIRL KIDNAPPING

Vallejo reaches tentative $2.5M settlement in Denise Huskins 'Gone Girl' case

ABC7 News has learned the City of Vallejo has reached a tentative settlement in the Denise Huskins kidnapping case. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
ABC sister station KGO has learned the city of Vallejo has reached a tentative settlement in the infamous Denise Huskins "Gone Girl" kidnapping case.

Huskins was drugged, kidnapped and raped in 2015. Her boyfriend was also drugged.

After Huskins turned up days later in Huntington Beach, Vallejo police called the kidnapping a "hoax" and a "waste of resources."

Matthew Muller later pleaded guilty to the federal kidnapping case. He's now serving a 40-year prison sentence.

RELATED: Kidnapper in Vallejo 'Gone Girl' case sentenced to 40 years

A federal judge last year rejected an effort by the city of Vallejo to toss out the lawsuit.

KGO spoke to the family, and they confirmed that the settlement is for $2.5 million.
