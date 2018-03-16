ABC sister station KGO has learned the city of Vallejo has reached a tentative settlement in the infamous Denise Huskins "Gone Girl" kidnapping case.Huskins was drugged, kidnapped and raped in 2015. Her boyfriend was also drugged.After Huskins turned up days later in Huntington Beach, Vallejo police called the kidnapping a "hoax" and a "waste of resources."Matthew Muller later pleaded guilty to the federal kidnapping case. He's now serving a 40-year prison sentence.A federal judge last year rejected an effort by the city of Vallejo to toss out the lawsuit.KGO spoke to the family, and they confirmed that the settlement is for $2.5 million.