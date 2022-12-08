Man shot and killed before Valley Glen apartment set on fire, police say; 2 dogs dead

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in Valley Glen, leading authorities to discover a man and two dogs dead inside.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. When they arrived, the apartment was engulfed in flames.

After firefighters put out the fire, a man in his 20s was found dead with gunshot wounds. Police say someone shot and killed the man and then set the place on fire. The dogs appeared to have died from the fire, they added.

Authorities have not released any details on the suspect, who was last seen leaving the area on foot, but say the victim was likely targeted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (818) 374-1925 or (213) 972-2971.