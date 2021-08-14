Positive COVID-19 case at Moreno Valley high school puts district's safety protocols to the test

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- As students across Southern California return to school, some districts are already finding out what it's like to deal with COVID-19 cases.It's the first week of classes at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, and the first test of the school district's safety protocols after a student tested positive for the virus."As soon as we are notified, we start taking notes - when was the last day they were on campus, when did they test, were they having any symptoms," said Anahi Velasco with the Moreno Valley Unified School District.The school district says they notified each of the classes the infected student attended, along with groups. They also contacted those who spent a significant amount of time with the student."Those are the ones that we want to follow up on to make sure that they're quarantining, they're getting tested, and we go through that process with them," Velasco said.Those who arrived to pick up their students on Friday had mixed reactions to the news of a positive case on campus."We want the kids to go back to school, but at the time we want them safe and we want the teachers safe, too...It's a scary thing right now," said grandparent Les Falconer.Grandparent Paricia Roldan said the first thing she felt was panic."We're all vaccinated, except the youngest one. We just hope everybody is safe and gets vaccinated," she said.As for the students that had the closest contact, the district says some are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Even so, students and parents don't want to see a return to last year's remote learning."Definitely concerned, but not in fear, not worried. I think the school has done a really good job at trying to keep everybody safe, especially coming back," said parent Vincent Alonzo.The school district says the students impacted will remain off campus for the next five days at a minimum, and until they can prove they have negative COVID-19 test results.