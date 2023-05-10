Couple in Bentley shot at during alleged follow-home robbery attempt in Valley Village

A couple in a Bentley was involved in what police believe may have been a follow-home robbery attempt in Valley Village that turned into a shooting and ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

The suspect approached the driver's side window with a gun and began demanding money and jewelry, police said.

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A couple in a Bentley was involved in what police believe may have been a follow-home robbery attempt in Valley Village that turned into a shooting and ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near La Maida Street.

According to police, a 27-year-old man and a woman were sitting inside the Bentley, parked in a driveway at an apartment complex about a block from the 101 Freeway. They were waiting to pick up a friend, police said.

The suspect approached the driver's side window with a gun and began demanding money and jewelry, police said.

That's when the driver put the Bentley in reverse in an effort to get away but ended up hitting a red vehicle that was heading southbound on Coldwater Canyon.

The driver of that red car was a woman in her 70s who ended up being sent to the hospital. She reported having only minor pain. A nearby parked vehicle was also hit in the collision.

Police said the suspect shot at the Bentley twice before taking off but no one was injured. The suspect was then picked up by someone driving a dark-colored sedan and remains on the run.

A second dark-colored sedan, believed to be the suspect's vehicle, was abandoned at Riverside Drive Coldwater Canyon and has since been impounded by authorities.

"If you believe you're being followed, if you are wearing extremely expensive jewelry or driving an extremely nice car and you think you're being followed, our advice is to drive to a very busy commercial area or even preferably a police station," said LAPD Capt. Marla Ciuffetelli.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.