1 dead after argument, shots fired at Valley Village hotel

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person is dead after gunfire erupted at a Valley Village hotel Friday morning, police said.A group of people staying at the Hotel Mariposa in the 12800 block of Riverside Drive were visited by another group around 7:30 a.m., Los Angeles police said.An argument happened and it escalated into shots being fired. A person from the visiting group was killed outside of an elevator.At least one person from the visiting party knew the group staying at the hotel, but further details about what led up to the argument are unclear.The victim has not been identified. LAPD did not confirm if the person was shot, only that shots were fired. The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.Whitney Rosales, who was visiting from the Bay Area, was coming down from the elevator when she saw blood splattered on the floor.A person of interest is in custody. Police have not disclosed if a weapon was recovered.