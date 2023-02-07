Child rescued by police after carjacking in the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police rescued a child who was in a vehicle that was carjacked in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a carjacking near the area of Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys.

LAPD said the child was still in the vehicle when the carjacking occurred, but police later found the car a few blocks away near Woodman and Saticoy Street.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed police with the child moments after the rescue, safe in the arms of an officer. LAPD officers then reunited the child with family.

A suspect was taken into custody after he abandoned the vehicle.

