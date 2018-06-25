Van stolen from Claremont man with cerebral palsy

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) --Quinn Klingerman doesn't let his cerebral palsy slow him down.
He spends his free time swimming, painting and working out.
But in order to get to those activities, the 31-year-old relies on his blue Honda Odyssey accessible van.
"Without it I can't really go anywhere. It's handicap-friendly," said Klingerman.
Early Saturday morning, someone stole the keys from inside Klingerman's Claremont home and drove off with the $60,000 van.
"Gone, completely off the property. I even looked where it's normally parked and I freaked out because it wasn't parked there," said Klingerman.
"I don't understand it because the police said there was no forced entry. So somebody got into the house, his keys were by the door. Took his keys and the van. It's insane," said Sheila James, Quinn's mom.
Quinn's family is looking for a rental van, but no luck so far. He'll take accessible taxis for the time being.
"A lot of people who have mobility disabilities like Quinn, they can't afford them so we were lucky that we could buy it. Because he uses a powered chair. You can't lift a powered chair and put it in a car," said James.
If you spot the stolen van, you're asked to call Claremont Police.
A GoFundMe page under the name Quinn's Van has been set up to help Quinn find alternate transportation.