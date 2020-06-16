Reward increased to $25K for information on missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, congresswoman joins search to raise awareness

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is now offering up to $25,000 from the original $15,000.
Also, Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia is joining in on the search to find more information on Guillen's whereabouts. Garcia is set to hold a virtual press conference on Tuesday with Guillen's family and LULAC President to help raise awareness on Guillen's disappearance. The virtual conference will be at 2 p.m.
Guillen was last seen on April 22 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Her car keys, barracks room key, ID and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.
Guillen was last seen wearing a black shirt. She is described as being of Hispanic descent, 5'2", and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
More celebrities are trying to spread the word of her disappearance.
Houston rapper Baby Bash vowed to add $5,000 to the reward for information on Guillen in a Facebook announcement on Saturday.
He shared a photo of Guillen's mother and said, "FIND VANESSA!!!!! Anything anybody knows."
Meanwhile, actress Salma Hayek posted to her Instagram, with 15 million followers, the following pictures within 24 hours of each other in an effort to bring attention to Guillen's disappearance.
Hayek has really increased the visibility on this case because of her large following on Instagram.
Relatives of Guillen are holding onto hope that she is still alive.
Her sister, Mayra Guillen, said she spoke to Vanessa the day before she reported her missing on April 22.
The founder of lifestyle brand SpoiledLatina also posted to her Instagram, trying to bring the matter to the public's attention.
Fort Hood officials and special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public's help.
Guillen's family said she was having a problem with someone else at Fort Hood before her disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.
