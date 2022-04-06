Vanilla is the world's favorite scent, researchers say

Vanilla seems to have the most pleasing scent in the world, according to the new study.
Researchers tested different smells with 235 people from a variety of backgrounds, many of them from indigeneous populations who have little contact with Western culture.
Also well-liked was ethyl butyrate, a chemical that has a fruity odor and is used to enhance flavor in orange juice.
They found the least-liked smell was associated with isovaleric acid, found in foods such as cheese, soy milk and apple juice - as well as sweaty feet.
Researchers suggest there may be evolutionary survival reasons why humans prefer certain smells over others.
