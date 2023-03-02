World of Barbie, an immersive experience that will include a life-sized Dreamhouse and Barbie camper, will open at Santa Monica Place on April 14.

World of Barbie immersive experience to open its doors next month in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The new immersive experience World of Barbie is set to open its doors to the world famous doll's fans in Santa Monica next month.

The World of Barbie is described as a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that allows visitors to visit a life-sized Barbie Dreamhouse, chill out in a Barbie camper van and enjoy interactive rooms, such as a music studio, where you can try out several Barbie careers.

The experience opens on April 14 at Santa Monica Place.

Tickets go on sale on March 8 at noon.

Ticket prices will start at $34.