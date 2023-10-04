Bridgette Donald-Blue, the "2023 California Teacher of the Year," filled in for Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' when White had COVID-19.

South LA teacher temporarily fills in for Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Wheel of Fortune" watchers have been noticing a major absence from the game show this week - Vanna White has been missing, and now we know why.

The TV mainstay had to miss a day of filming in August, when several episodes of the show were recorded, because she had COVID-19.

But "Wheel" was able to find a fitting replacement for "Teachers Week" -- Bridgette Donald-Blue, the "2023 California Teacher of the Year."

Donald-Blue, who has been an educator for three decades, teaches at Coliseum Street Elementary in South Los Angeles.

Math may be her subject, but she proved to be a natural with words when she took to the puzzle board.

"When I got the call to be a part of 'Wheel of Fortune' for Teachers Week, I was tremendously excited," Donald-Blue said. "It was a great opportunity to champion the cause of education, the work that teachers do every day.

"'Wheel of Fortune,' you're the best," she said. "Thank you."

White, who has only missed the show three times in the past 41 years, is expected to return on air next week.