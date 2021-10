Venice Blvd. hit-and-run: LAPD seeking public's help finding driver who injured pedestrian

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who mowed down a pedestrian on Venice Boulevard two weeks ago.The pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk at southbound Sepulveda around 1:25 a.m. Saturday May 15.A white Mercedes was driving quickly westbound on Venice Boulevard, and struck the pedestrian then kept going.The pedestrian ended up in the hospital with serious injuries.A city program offers a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to hit-run-drivers.Anyone with information is asked to contact West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222.During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org.