More than 200 people who were living in Venice homeless encampments now housed, Garcetti says

After six weeks of cleanup and outreach efforts in the area, more than 200 individuals who were experiencing homelessness have been moved from the area and into housing.
Though it's not clear exactly what type of housing they were provided, or how permanent, the mayor says progress is being made.
"We've been able to have a very successful operation and I hope that becomes a model for our homelessness work everywhere," Garcetti told Eyewitness News.
Crews worked for weeks to remove tents set up on the sand near Ocean Front Walk, but offering services to individuals living there and moving their belongings proved to be a challenge.
The deadline for unhoused people living along the boardwalk to relocate was one week ago.
Watch the video in the media player at the top of this page for more from Garcetti on COVID-19, his nomination for U.S. ambassadorship to India and more.