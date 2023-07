The annual Mr. and Ms. Muscle Beach bodybuilding competition drew athletes and spectators to Venice.

Mr. and Ms. Muscle Beach bodybuilding competition draws athletes, spectators to Venice

VENICE BEACH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The annual Mr. and Ms. Muscle Beach bodybuilding competition on Tuesday drew athletes and spectators to Venice.

The contest's categories included Classic Physique, Bikini, Couples and Vintage.

The competition has been held at the legendary Muscle Beach since 1932.

