Venice shooting leaves 1 dead, another wounded

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting in Venice Monday evening left one person dead and another person wounded, police said.Los Angeles police said the shooting occurred at about 9:20 p.m. near the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and Rose Avenue.One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Video from the scene showed firefighters and police officers near a CVS Pharmacy.A suspect description was not immediately available.Details on what led up to the shooting and if it was gang related was not known.The identity of the victims was not released.