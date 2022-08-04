Food, fun, rides, music: Ventura Co. Fair is back and has something for everyone

'You come here and you take a step back in time.' The Ventura County Fair is back after a three year pandemic postponement, and offers food, rides, music and fun.

The Ventura County Fair is back! Post-pandemic, people have been waiting three years for its return.

"You come here and you take a step back in time," said Fair spokesman James Lockwood. "We've got exhibits, quilts, the jams and jellies, and the animals on display."

And of course... the food. Some of it's good for you, some of it is not! How about a deep-fried Philly Cheese Steak? And you can top a funnel cake with just about anything your heart desires.

Don't forget the rides!

"You can ride up on our 33-meter Ferris wheel, and you can see all the way out into the ocean," said Lockwood. "Or, you can see all the way up into the Ojai Valley. We're the only fair on the beach in California, so come on down and enjoy a country fair with ocean air."

The Ventura County Fair runs through August 14 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.