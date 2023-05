Ventura County and San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies teamed up to break up a high-end car theft ring that allegedly stole at least 28 cars.

Ventura and San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies team up to take down massive car theft ring

VENTURA (KABC) -- Ventura County and San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies teamed up to break up a high-end car theft ring.

Deputies say the thieves targeted Dodge Hellcat equipped vehicles, which are estimated to be worth $90,000 or more.

So far, the investigation has led to nine arrests and the seizure of a large amount of cash, guns, and high-capacity magazines.

Deputies have also recovered 28 suspected stolen vehicles, along with fraudulent registrations.