A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County Saturday evening

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck about five miles northwest of the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County Saturday at 5:44 p.m., according to USGS.
The quake had a depth of about 16 miles, USGS reported. Shaking was felt throughout the Ventura County region as well as parts of Los Angeles County.
No injuries or damages have been reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
