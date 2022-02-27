A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County Saturday evening

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck about five miles northwest of the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County Saturday at 5:44 p.m., according to USGS.The quake had a depth of about 16 miles, USGS reported. Shaking was felt throughout the Ventura County region as well as parts of Los Angeles County.No injuries or damages have been reported.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.