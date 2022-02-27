A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County Saturday evening

EMBED <>More Videos

How to make your own earthquake kit

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck about five miles northwest of the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County Saturday at 5:44 p.m., according to USGS.

The quake had a depth of about 16 miles, USGS reported. Shaking was felt throughout the Ventura County region as well as parts of Los Angeles County.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa paulaventura countyearthquakesouthern california
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brush fire burning near Air Force manufacturing plant in Palmdale
LA bomb tech's warnings ignored before explosion in South Los Angeles
Newsom dropping 95% of CA's COVID-related executive orders
At least 64 civilians killed in Ukraine as Russia zeros in on Kyiv: UN
Missile hits residential building in Ukraine's capital: Video
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical
SoCal dad says his 2-year-old son was abducted, taken to Ukraine
Show More
Authorities seize nearly $3M worth of meth in onion shipment
Bars pull Russian vodka off shelves in protest, promote Ukraine brands
Audit of Measure HHH shows cost per housing unit as much as $837,000
Defiant Ukrainian president refuses US offer to evacuate
LA County average gas price rises for 23rd time in 26 days
More TOP STORIES News