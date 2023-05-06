Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered in Simi Valley to ride across Ventura County on Saturday to honor Sgt. Ron Helus, who died saving the lives of patrons at the Borderline Bar and Grill during a mass shooting in 2018.

Motorcyclists ride across VC to honor sergeant killed in mass shooting, other first responders

Riders are trekking 120 miles across Ventura County, making stops at nine police stations, including Helus', to honor the event's namesake and other first-responders who have died in the line of duty.

The event originally began eight years ago as a general "ride for the blue," but was renamed for Helus in 2019, one year after he confronted a lone gunman who ended up killing him and 11 others at a bar in Thousand Oaks.

"Sgt. Ron Helus paid the ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of over 200 patrons in Borderline on November 7, 2018. In his honor, we ride across Ventura County to honor all of our first responders," said John Short, the founder of the event.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to the Oxnard Police Community Foundation, which helps first responders in Ventura County with mental health and wellness.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Sgt. Ron Helus' name.