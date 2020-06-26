3 men dead after being swept out to sea in Ventura County, fire officials say

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. near Pacific Coast Highway and Deer Creek Road, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
Three people were reported as unconscious in the water.
Fire officials said all three victims were accounted for and their search operations ended.
#DeerInc; 3 people have been fatally injured after they were washed off the rocks into the ocean. All victims have been accounted for and the search operations have been completed. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/8YjkxGUmC5— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 26, 2020
No additional information was immediately available.
