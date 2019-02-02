Ventura County search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash near Pyramid Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

A member of the Ventura County search-and-rescue team was killed in a crash that involved a total of 10 patients on the 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake.

PYRAMID LAKE, Calif. (KABC) --
A member of the Ventura County search-and-rescue team was killed and two others are injured in a crash that involved a total of 10 patients on the 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake amid a heavy rainstorm on Saturday.

A total of three search-and-rescue team members were involved in the collision. One of them was pronounced dead, another is in critical condition and a third suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles County fire officials said.

Seven other people were involved in the wreck. Their conditions were unknown.

It all happened on the northbound 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.

One of the search-and-rescue teams was on their way to a training exercise when they saw a traffic collision at Vista Del Lago. They stopped to help and while there, a vehicle plowed into the scene, said Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The identity of the deceased search-and-rescue team member was not immediately released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedtraffic fatalitiesI-5Los Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SoCal storm to strengthen late Saturday morning
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
High-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Huntington Park
2 arrested in Texas in connection to fatal Inglewood Christmas shooting
Pasadena therapist suspected of sexually assaulting 2 clients
Mongols Motorcycle Club vows to fight trademark loss
Show More
Gardena students take part in tailgate party for Rams
Hollywood Hills residents prepare for intense rain
LAPD employee charged with murders of wife, teen son
Hollywood intersection closed due to suspicious package
Space Mountain reopens after man climbs off during ride
More News