Ventura declares state of emergency as strong winds, high surf return to SoCal

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong winds whipping across Southern California are bringing dangerously high surf to beach communities once again Thursday.

The conditions prompted the city of Ventura to declare a state of emergency due to severe high surf events. The order allows the city to receive emergency funding from the state and speed up any needed disaster response.

The National Weather Service said: "High surf and coastal flooding are possible through Friday at west and northwest facing beaches.''

This comes after recent damage to the Ventura Pier during high tide events.

Last month, similar conditions created large waves that pounded the region's coast, leading to flooding on coastal communities and multiple rescues by lifeguards.

A rogue wave hit the beach near Seward Avenue in Ventura, catching onlookers in rushing water.

The windy conditions are expected to last through the morning.

A high wind warning will be in effect until noon in the Antelope Valley, Catalina Island, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 80 mph are also possible.

The San Gabriel Valley and the Los Angeles coastal and metro area, including Hollywood and downtown, will be under a less severe wind advisory until noon, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph anticipated.

City News Service contributed to this report.