Victim identified in fatal Sun Valley crash possibly caused by street racing

By
SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police believe street racing was the cause of a two-car crash that killed two people and injured three in Sun Valley Friday evening.

One of the victims was identified as 59-year-old Olivia Enriquez. Family members say her husband is the other victim.

"I thought she was going to be here for a long, long time," Aurora Rincon, Enriquez's sister, said. "But just because people don't care, people are having fun... this thing they call "fun" destroyed our family."

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and San Fernando Road, when the driver of a Toyota Corolla was making a left turn and a Dodge Charger smashed it, police said.

MORE: 2 killed in violent Sun Valley crash; person sought after fleeing scene
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were killed in a violent two-car crash in Sun Valley Friday night, and authorities are investigating whether the wreck is the result of street racing.



The wrecked cars were seen on opposite sides of the road and prompted a response from several fire trucks as firefighters treated patients at the scene.

Three people, two females and one male, from the Dodge Charger were taken to the hospital.

The white Dodge Charger may have been racing a dark colored vehicle, also a Dodge Charger, before the collision, police said.

In a news release, police said the dark colored Dodge Charger continued going eastbound on San Fernando Road without stopping. Police are searching for the driver of that vehicle, who may have been seen fleeing from the crash.

The hospitalized driver of the white vehicle that police said caused the crash will be arrested and booked for murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sun valleylos angeleslos angeles countyhit and runwoman killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News