Victim identified in fatal Sun Valley crash possibly caused by street racing

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police believe street racing was the cause of a two-car crash that killed two people and injured three in Sun Valley Friday evening.One of the victims was identified as 59-year-old Olivia Enriquez. Family members say her husband is the other victim."I thought she was going to be here for a long, long time," Aurora Rincon, Enriquez's sister, said. "But just because people don't care, people are having fun... this thing they call "fun" destroyed our family."The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and San Fernando Road, when the driver of a Toyota Corolla was making a left turn and a Dodge Charger smashed it, police said.The wrecked cars were seen on opposite sides of the road and prompted a response from several fire trucks as firefighters treated patients at the scene.Three people, two females and one male, from the Dodge Charger were taken to the hospital.The white Dodge Charger may have been racing a dark colored vehicle, also a Dodge Charger, before the collision, police said.In a news release, police said the dark colored Dodge Charger continued going eastbound on San Fernando Road without stopping. Police are searching for the driver of that vehicle, who may have been seen fleeing from the crash.The hospitalized driver of the white vehicle that police said caused the crash will be arrested and booked for murder.